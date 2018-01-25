Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock gained more than 3 percent after the biopharmaceutical company said it acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI)'s KPT-350 therapy for the treatment of certain neurological and neurodegenerative conditions.

Biogen will pay a one-time upfront payment of $10 million and a pledge to pay up to an additional $207 million in milestones, plus tiered royalty payments on potential sales.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) gained 4 percent after the grocer is reportedly forming an alliance with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). The New York Post said senior Kroger executives met with Alibaba's officials in China last night, but the topic of conversations is unclear. It's likely that the two sides discussed ways to "speed up the integration of online and off-line sales."

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 10 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an offering of 13.04 million shares at a cost of $11.50 per share, which represents Wednesday's closing price.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) lost more than 11 percent after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye announced a stock offering. A press release dated Wednesday doesn't disclose the size of the offering.

Related Links:

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data