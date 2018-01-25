26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 103.3 percent to $4.37 in pre-market trading. Lightbridge is schedule to hold press conference at 10:05 am ET on January 25, 2018 regarding proposed joint venture with Framatome.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) rose 15 percent to $18.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement with Verizon to expand gunshot detection through city street lights.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) rose 9.9 percent to $36.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.21 percent on Wednesday.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) rose 9.3 percent to $31.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 9.1 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after falling 1.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) rose 9 percent to $12.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of TRULANCE.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 6.8 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after declining 6.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) rose 6.1 percent to $119.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a big first quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 6 percent to $29.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares rose 5.3 percent to $36.40 in the pre-market trading session after falling 2.10 percent on Wednesday.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 5.2 percent to $220.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 4.7 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after declining 4.33 percent on Wednesday.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) rose 4.7 percent to $30.85. Kroger is said to explore alliance with Alibaba, according to the NY Post.
- Smith & Nephew plc (ADR) (NYSE: SNN) rose 4.4 percent to $37.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares rose 3.4 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat revenue for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares rose 2.7 percent to $172.90 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) fell 11.2 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a common stock offering.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 9.2 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading market trading after declining 3.08 percent on Wednesday.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 7.9 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 29.60 percent on Wednesday.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 5.6 percent to $10.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) fell 5.2 percent to $33.90 in pre-market trading. Albireo announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares fell 5.1 percent to $197.00 in pre-market trading. Leerink Swann downgraded bluebird bio from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) shares fell 5 percent to $43.45 in pre-market trading, despite reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) fell 4.7 percent to $25.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 3.2 percent to $35.24 in pre-market trading after declining 2.91 percent on Wednesday.
