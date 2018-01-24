Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock lost 0.2 percent after the company reported mixed fourth quarter results. Comcast said it earned 49 cents per share on revenue of $21.025 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 47 cents per share on revenue of $21.82 billion.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) lost 0.4 percent despite the aerospace company reporting a better than expected fourth quarter earnings. United Technologies earned $1.60 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $15.7 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.56 per share on revenue of $15.4 billion.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) soared higher by 30 percent after the biomedical products company issued an encouraging update to its phase 3 trial called INTERCEPT. Cerus said primary efficacy and safety endpoints were successfully achieved in a chronically transfused patient population and supports the company's mark submission which is planned for the second half of 2018.

Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) gained more than 10 percent after the China-based company announced a new partnership with Asiabots Ltd. As part of the partnership, the two companies will focus on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning business solutions for cross-regional business clients, including major retailers and consumer products companies.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) gained around 5 percent Wednesday morning after ending Tuesday's session higher by nearly 6 percent. The marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions was rumored to be in talks to sell itself.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gained nearly 1 percent early Wednesday morning. The automaker is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results after Wednesday's market close.

