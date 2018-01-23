9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are up 19 percent after the company reports INTERCEPT has met primary and safety endpoints in Phase 3 study.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Second quarter EPS beat estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $100 million, topping estimates by $10 million.
- Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares are up 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are down 27 percent after the company reports EMA’s CHMP communicated a negative trend vote after meeting to discuss MAA for Neratinib.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) fell 5 percent following Q4 earnings.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares are down 6 percent following a mixed earnings report. Second quarter adjusted EPS came in at 28 cents, missing estimats by 2 cents. Sales beat estimates, coming in at $118 million, beating estimates by $3 million.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares are down 8 percent after the company reported an offering of common stock. No amount was disclosed.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are down 5 percent after reporting fourth quarter earnings that fell in-line with estimates. Sales came in $10 million higher than estimates, at $3.75 billion. The company sees first quarter GAAP EPS of $1.14-$1.17.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares are down 5 percent following the announcement of a 5 million common share offering.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.