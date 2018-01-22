11 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares are up 25 percent following the news that President Trump approves safeguard tarriffs on solar cell imports.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is up 6 percent.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is up 2 percent.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are up 2 percent.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares are up 15 percent after reporting year over year sales growth in the first quarter.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are up 10 percent after posting a fourth quarter sales beat. The company also issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares are up 9 percent following a big second quarter earnings beat. Second quarter earnings came in at $1, topping estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in $21 million higher than estimates at $601 million.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are up 3 percent following the news that Trump will levy safeguard tariffs on washer imports. Whirlpool Chair Jeff Fettig told Benzinga the news is a "victory for American workers and consumers alike, and will result in new jobs in Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee."
Losers
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a $85 million common stock offering.
- Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) shares are down 2 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares are down 1 percent following the news that Trump approved safeguard tariffs on solar cell imports.
