Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained nearly 1 percent Monday morning. Expectations for the streaming video provider, particularly for subscriber gains, remain high heading into the company's scheduled earnings report after Monday's closing bell.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) gained more than 2 percent in reaction to a top-and-bottom-line beat in its fourth quarter results . The company earned 53 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $5.94 billion versus Wall Street's expectations for 46 cents per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) soared higher by more than 40 percent at $67.68. The insurance-focused company agreed to be acquired by American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) in an all-cash deal which values the company at $68 per share or $5.56 billion.

Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) soared higher by more than 60 percent at $104.41. The biotechnology company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders agreed to sell itself to Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) for $105 per share which values the company at $11.6 billion.

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) soared more than 27 percent. The biopharmaceutical company confirmed it has agreed to sell itself to Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) for $87 per share or $9 billion. Many Wall Street analysts discussed the possibility of a merger last week after media speculation a deal was imminent.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) gained more than 1 percent. The home-improvement retailer was the recipient of an upgrade from analysts at Bernstein, which boosted the stock above its 52-week high of $105.60.

