Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2018 4:09am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
  • Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $56.66 million.
  • UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE: UBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
  • Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $68.13 million.
  • Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $20.30 million.
  • Sify Technologies Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIFY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $163.82 million.
  • Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $138.45 million.
  • Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $47.30 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $453.10 million.
  • Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $56.91 million.
  • Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $754.13 million.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $668.15 million.
  • ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $579.66 million.
  • Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $471.91 million.
  • Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $155.97 million.
  • LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion.
  • Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $154.63 million.
  • Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $299.29 million.
  • ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $65.63 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMRC + BOH)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains Over 200 Points; Astrotech Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HAL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.