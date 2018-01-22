A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Drop After Government Shutdown

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, as investors are awaiting developments on the partial government shutdown. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 42 points to 26,004.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.75 points to 2,809.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 1 point to 6,844.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.06 percent to trade at $68.57 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.05 percent to trade at $63.40 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index gaining 0.48 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.01 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.01 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.07 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.03 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.03 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.43 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.81 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Adient shares fell 2.47 percent to $70.16 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news