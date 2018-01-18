Market Overview

Infographic: Global PC Business Hits A 10-Year Low
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 18, 2018 4:47pm   Comments
Infographic: Global PC Business Hits A 10-Year Low
Global PC Shipments have hit the lowest level since 2006, a year before Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its revolutionary smartphone.

PC vendors shipped 263 million computers in 2017, down from 270 million units shipped in 2016, according to preliminary estimates from market research firm Gartner. The 2017 figures are down nearly 30 percent from 2011 highs, when the market appears have peaked, according to Statista.

Apple has posted year-over-year Mac sales increases in every year since 2007 but one, according to Statista.  

The top five PC vendors accounted for over 70 percent of global shipment volume as the market continues to consolidate, and the smaller vendors are having a tougher time competing with market leaders on production costs, the report said.

With a nearly 21-percent market share in the second quarter of 2017, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) leads the PC market, followed by Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTC: LNVGY) with 19.9 percent and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with 15.6 percent, according to Gartner.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

