Global PC Shipments have hit the lowest level since 2006, a year before Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its revolutionary smartphone.

PC vendors shipped 263 million computers in 2017, down from 270 million units shipped in 2016, according to preliminary estimates from market research firm Gartner. The 2017 figures are down nearly 30 percent from 2011 highs, when the market appears have peaked, according to Statista.

Apple has posted year-over-year Mac sales increases in every year since 2007 but one, according to Statista.

Infographic from Statista.

The top five PC vendors accounted for over 70 percent of global shipment volume as the market continues to consolidate, and the smaller vendors are having a tougher time competing with market leaders on production costs, the report said.

With a nearly 21-percent market share in the second quarter of 2017, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) leads the PC market, followed by Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTC: LNVGY) with 19.9 percent and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with 15.6 percent, according to Gartner.

