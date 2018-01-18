Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) inched higher by 0.4 percent early Thursday morning. "Big Blue" will be reporting its fourth quarter results after the market closes.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) rose nearly 20 percent after the company's earnings guidance exceeded expectations. The specialty retailer of health and wellness products said it expects to earn 24 cents to 25 cents per share in the fourth quarter, while Wall Street analysts were looking for the company to earn 23 cents per share.
- La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) stock gained more than 11 percent after the hotel chain struck an agreement to sell its hotel franchise and hotel management businesses for $1.95 billion in cash to Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN).
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) soared higher by more than 50 percent after the provider of photovoltaic solutions announced a strategic partnership with a hack-proof cryptocurrency hardware wallet company called Hoofoo Inc.
- THC Therapeutics Inc (OTC: THCT) is the latest company to join Wall Street's blockchain-mania. The company has historically focused on developing a patent-pending sanitizing herb dryer called dHydronator but will now change its name to Millennium Blockchain. The new company will focus on investing and developing in decentralized system and distributed ledger technologies and will also look to sell or spin off its its cannabis-related assets.
