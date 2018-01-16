Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) gained nearly 5 percent after the Canada-based company launched a new cybersecurity software which is meant to secure and protect autonomous cars. The software, named Jarvis, identifies vulnerabilities in the software used to power cars.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) lost more than 3 percent after the company said it will record a $6.2 billion after-tax charge related to a review of the company's finance arm's insurance portfolio.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) lost more than 3 percent after the oncology-focused biopharma company released a statement concerning its Varubi therapy for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy. The company said, "Anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions have been reported in the postmarketing setting, some requiring hospitalization. These reactions have occurred during or soon after the infusion of VARUBI injectable emulsion. Most reactions have occurred within the first few minutes of administration."
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained about 30 percent. The operator of online marketplaces that facilities transactions between brands and influential content creators announced a new initiative called IZEA Crypto. The company explained its new business is intended to make "cryptocurrency mining and blockchain easily accessible for the average computer user, and to explore new lines of business that can leverage IZEA's existing technology infrastructure and marketplace resources."
- Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE: KODK) lost more than 10 percent on no new notable developments. The camera maker dominated headlines last week after announcing it plans on creating a new digital currency and saw the stock soar from around $3 per share to more than $10 per share in a very quick time period.
