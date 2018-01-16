A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Dow Futures Up Over 200 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). The Empire State manufacturing index for January is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 205 points to 26,006.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 10.50 points to 2,799.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 35.50 points to 6,810.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.14 percent to trade at $69.46 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.51 percent to trade at $63.97 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index gaining 0.50 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.20 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.87 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.13 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.16 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.81 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.77 percent and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 0.21 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Rockwell Collins shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $137.83 on Friday.

Breaking news