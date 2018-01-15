Market Overview

Honda, Volvo, Lincoln Win Vehicle Of The Year Awards At NAIAS
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2018 9:49am   Comments
Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC)’s Accord, Volvo’s XC60 and the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Lincoln Navigator were awarded the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards Monday at the North American International Auto Show.

Despite a disappointing year for the model, which saw sales drop 6.2 percent between 2016 and 2017, the Accord beat out the Kia Stinger and Toyota Motor Company (ADR) (NYSE: TM) Camry for the car accolade.

Lincoln seized its truck honor over General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and the Ford Exhibition. The award caps a positive year for Ford trucks, which saw a 4.3-percent annual pop in segment sales, and a poor term for the Lincoln brand, which saw a 17-percent sales decline.

The Navigator, itself, closed 2017 with a 30.1-percent year-over-year increase in December sales.

Volvo took the SUV award over the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Honda Odyssey.

The vehicles will be on permanent display in the Cobo Center alongside former winners.

The Volvo XC90. Photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

