46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares climbed 26.84 percent to close at $6.38 on Thursday. ChinaNet Online named Mr. Zhongyi Liu as Chief Strategy Officer for blockchain and business development.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 24.07 percent to close at $3.17 on Thursday after climbing 15.09 percent on Wednesday. The company disclosed that it has commenced shipment of its XingTea portfolio of ready-to-drink teas to CVS Health.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares gained 23.63 percent to close at $4.97. Shanda Group raised investment in Community Health Systems.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares rose 21.89 percent to close at $2.84 after the company announced updated Copper King PEA.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares jumped 21.34 percent to close at $3.98.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares gained 20.54 percent to close at $2.70.
- Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) shares jumped 18.23 percent to close at $12.00.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXXI) shares rose 16.28 percent to close at $7.50.
- China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT) shares climbed 16.28 percent to close at $3.00.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 16.18 percent to close at $3.23.
- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) shares climbed 15.91 percent to close at $2.55.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares climbed 15.76 percent to close at $10.65 on Thursday.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) gained 15.75 percent to close at $50.55 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) rose 14.72 percent to close at $7.95 following Q2 results. Richardson Electronics reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $39.1 million.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) gained 14.34 percent to close at $5.98 after the company disclosed a distribution agreement with Soft Solutions to reach new markets.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) gained 14.24 percent to close at $3.45 on Thursday after slipping 9.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares gained 13.42 percent to close at $8.20.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 12.31 percent to close at $38.58 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 11.38 percent to close at $13.70.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) gained 11.23 percent to close at $16.94 following speculation that the company could enter blockchain cyber security space.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares jumped 9.52 percent to close at $76.27. Vertical Group. initiated coverage on First Solar with a Buy rating.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 8.65 percent to close at $2.01 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) gained 7.3 percent to close at $20.29 after Janus Henderson disclosed a 10.1 percent stake in the company.
- MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares rose 6.5 percent to $2.385. Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma disclosed that pracinostat has received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares rose 6.31 percent to close at $36.75 on Thursday after climbing 8.47 percent on Wednesday.
- DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) gained 5.04 percent to close at $83.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) announced plans to acquire DST for $84 per share in cash.
- RH (NYSE: RH) gained 4.27 percent to close at $95.39. Loop Capital upgraded RH from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) tumbled 45.95 percent to close at $1.87 on Thursday after the company reported the outcome of the FDA Advisory Committee meeting for TLANDO. The company confirmed that the FDA AdCom Panel voted 6 in favor and 13 against the benefit/risk profile of TLANDO.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 26.56 percent to close at $4.81. SemiLEDS reported a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $2 million after the closing bell.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) declined 26.42 percent to close at $3.90 on Thursday after surging 64.80 percent on Wednesday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares declined 21.5 percent to close at $8.40 on Thursday after jumping 57.35 percent on Wednesday.
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 16.67 percent to close at $4.90.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares dropped 13.52 percent to close at $4.86.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 12.1 percent to close at $8.06 on Thursday after climbing 28.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares fell 11.01 percent to close at $4.85. Cogint named Blockchain industry veteran David Drake as Chairman of Strategic Advisory Board of Blockchain unit.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares fell 10.67 percent to close at $18.00.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) dropped 10.5 percent to close at $42.63.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) declined 10.39 percent to close at $3.1453. Emmis reported a Q3 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $35.35 million.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 10.24 percent to close at $5.52.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares fell 9.24 percent to close at $35.77.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares declined 9.11 percent to close at $20.85.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares slipped 8.57 percent to close at $8.00.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) declined 8.06 percent to close at $2.85.
- Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) shares dropped 7.48 percent to close at $8.04 on Thursday after declining 0.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 6.6 percent to close at $1.98 after rising 59.40 percent on Wednesday.
- Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE: FTAI) slipped 5.78 percent to close at $18.60 after the company reported a 7 million share common stock offering.
