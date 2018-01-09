Microsoft Halts Security Patch Updates For AMD Processors After PCs Fail To Reboot

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) trended lower in Tuesday's pre-market session on news that some of its PC systems failed to reboot with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)’s Windows patches.

Microsoft halted the fix for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws after the processor issues were reported.

“After investigating, Microsoft has determined that some AMD chipsets do not conform to the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown,” Microsoft wrote in a security advisory.

The firm halted nine operating system updates for AMD processors. It's unknown which CPUs were affected, but one report identified specific vulnerabilities in the Athlon and Sempron chips.

AMD and Microsoft are collaborating on a solution and will resume security updates at a later date.

AMD had previously profited on the flaw in Intel processors, riding a 20-percent pop.

At time of publication, AMD shares were set to open down 2 percent at $12.28.

