Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) continued to trade higher from Wednesday's session while Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s stock continued to move in the opposite direction in reaction to a concerning security flaw found in Intel's processors.

The discovery of a major security flaw in Intel's processors makes it a possibility that AMD will gain business in the data center segment, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday's "Squawk On The Street" segment. After all, Intel's security flaw is both a "real issue" and a "messy issue."

"It's going to be a situation where [AMD CEO] Dr. Lisa Su can take advantage of," Cramer said. "Whether you think that is right or wrong, the fact is you can't have a flaw in a data center, you just can't. And that's why this is a real issue. It's not just your PC, it's the data center."

Intel has a reputation as being the world's greatest manufacturer and in one month from now the investment community won't be talking about the flaw, Cramer said. Nevertheless, the most important takeaway is that AMD is going to use Intel's current weakness as an opportunity to gain market share.

Dr. Su is a "very aggressive" business leader and "this is her time," Cramer said. The executive now has a lot going in her favor at a time when the company is being squeezed by both Intel and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

At time of publication, Intel was down about 2 percent while AMD was up about 5 percent.

