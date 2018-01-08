40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- TiGenix NV (NASDAQ: TIG) shares jumped 72 percent to close at $40.73 on Friday after Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced its intention to acquire the company.
- Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares jumped 48.09 percent to close at $19.00 on Friday. Skyline and Champion Enterprises Holdings announced an agreement to combine their operations.
- China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT) shares climbed 27.72 percent to close at $2.58 on Friday after surging 28.66 percent on Thursday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 27.55 percent to close at $5.00.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares jumped 24.14 percent to close at $18.00 on Friday.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares gained 23.91 percent to close at $11.40 on Friday after hiring an advisor to handle acquisition approaches, according to a report from Reuters.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares surged 23.53 percent to close at $2.52 after the company reported a definitive asset purchase agreement with Celularity, Inc.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares gained 23.27 percent to close at $12.45.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares rose 19.72 percent to close at $9.47 on Friday.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares jumped 18.98 percent to close at $17.55.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares rose 18.72 percent to close at $11.29.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares rose 18.6 percent to close at $7.65.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares gained 15.2 percent to close at $5.30 on Friday.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares gained 13.81 percent to close at $2.72 on Friday after climbing 29.19 percent on Thursday.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) shares rose 13.5 percent to close at $24.80 on Friday after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares gained 12.55 percent to close at $2.69 on Friday after gaining 4.82 percent on Thursday.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) shares rose 9.48 percent to close at $2.31 on Friday after falling 0.47 percent on Thursday.
- Alphatec Holdings In (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares gained 8.3 percent to close at $3.00 on Friday.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares climbed 6.33 percent to close at $3.19 on Friday.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares gained 5.46 percent to close at $3.09 on Friday.
Losers
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares tumbled 81.34 percent to close at $0.377 on Friday after the company said topline data from its Mako study failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares dipped 38.97 percent to close at $5.70 on Friday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) shares fell 29.28 percent to close at $12.255 on Friday following STRIDE 1, 2 trial results which met primary endpoint. However, STRIDE 2 did not achieve statistical significance.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) fell 25.87 percent to close at $3.21 after the company reported pricing of public offering of units.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) dropped 23.02 percent to close at $24.18 after the company lowered its FY17 earnings outlook.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares fell 20.88 percent to close at $27.85 following a year-end 2017 corporate update that highlighted several clinical trials. The company announced it ended 2017 with greater than $175 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares dipped 20.75 percent to close at $3.36 as the company reported pricing of $38.0 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 20.67 percent to close at $5.95 after the company lowered fourth quarter and FY17 EPS outlook. The company sees fourth quarter comps down 15-17 percent.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) dropped 17.76 percent to close at $7.41 after the company posted weak quarterly results.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) shares fell 17.13 percent to close at $2.08 on Friday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares dropped 14.48 percent to close at $12.99.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares dipped 13.9 percent to close at $3.47 on Friday after climbing 75.98 percent on Thursday.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares dropped 13.85 percent to close at $5.60 following holiday sales figures Thursday afternoon.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares dipped 10.66 percent to close at $2.18 on Friday.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares dropped 10.54 percent to close at $9.00.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares slipped 10.48 percent to close at $4.81 on Friday.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares dropped 10.26 percent to close at $36.625.
- Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares fell 8.33 percent to close at $1.87.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) slipped 7.51 percent to close at $81.25 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) dipped 6.85 percent to close at $40.80 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
