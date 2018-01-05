Market Overview

David Letterman's New Netflix Talk Show Kicks Things Off With Barack Obama
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2018 12:28pm   Comments
David Letterman's New Netflix Talk Show Kicks Things Off With Barack Obama
Netflix bumps with news of Letterman show debut featuring Obama (Seeking Alpha)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) had the nation at “David Letterman.”

But just to be sure, it’s slapped another name on the inaugural talk show marquee, one certain to allure the on-the-fence curious: former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Letterman’s revival will certainly ride a viewership boost from Obama’s first talk show appearance since he vacated office. It’s been a long year since Donald Trump overtook the presidential Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account and Obama’s mike went mute, and he’ll have no shortage of talking points, from health care and climate change to cannabis and net neutrality.

Obama is just the beginning for the Netflix-Letterman collaboration. “My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” features season-one guests of Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, George Clooney, Jay Z and Howard Stern.

The six-episode series will debut Jan. 12, and new, hour-long episodes will roll out monthly throughout 2018.

Netflix's stock traded recently at $208.31, up 1.3 percent on the day.

Image: Pete Souza [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

