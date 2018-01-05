Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) had the nation at “David Letterman.”

But just to be sure, it’s slapped another name on the inaugural talk show marquee, one certain to allure the on-the-fence curious: former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Letterman’s revival will certainly ride a viewership boost from Obama’s first talk show appearance since he vacated office. It’s been a long year since Donald Trump overtook the presidential Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account and Obama’s mike went mute, and he’ll have no shortage of talking points, from health care and climate change to cannabis and net neutrality.

This will be a big moment for Obama, Letterman AND Netflix: https://t.co/uYxGQ7hCnL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 5, 2018

Obama is just the beginning for the Netflix-Letterman collaboration. “My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” features season-one guests of Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, George Clooney, Jay Z and Howard Stern.

The six-episode series will debut Jan. 12, and new, hour-long episodes will roll out monthly throughout 2018.

Netflix's stock traded recently at $208.31, up 1.3 percent on the day.

