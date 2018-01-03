Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 12:26pm   Comments
Gainers

  • China Hgs Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares jumped 174.1 percent to $3.46. China HGS Real Estate reported FY 2017 earnings of $0.14 per share, up from $0.11 per share in 2016.
  • SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) shares gained 22.4 percent to $47.59. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) announced plans to buy Scana in a $7.9 billion all-stock deal.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 22.3 percent to $4.83.
  • Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) jumped 19.5 percent to $13.78.
  • Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) surged 18.3 percent to $14.70 after climbing 19.63 percent on Tuesday.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares rose 17.9 percent to $4.55.
  • Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares gained 15.1 percent to $3.06. Pareteum ended 2017 with $147 million in contractual revenue backlog.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 13.6 percent to $0.890. My Size announced plans to unveil its body measurement technology at the annual CES in Las Vegas.
  • Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: LINK) shares rose 12.2 percent to $ 5.97.
  • Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares gained 9.9 percent to $6.78.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares rose 9.4 percent to $4.07.
  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares jumped 8.9 percent to $1.96 after the company announced the FDA acceptance of NDA for OLINVO.
  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares climbed 8.8 percent to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BJ's Restaurants from Hold to Buy.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares gained 7.5 percent to $5.00 after surging 22.37 percent on Tuesday.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) surged 7 percent to $38.72. Wells Fargo upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) climbed 5.7 percent to $2.13 after gaining 9.78 percent on Tuesday.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 5.5 percent to $11.59 after a report from The Register suggested there is a "fundamental design flaw" in Intel)s processor chips" which prompted a "significant redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels to defang the chip-level security bug."
  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) gained 5.4 percent to $24.00 after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) rose 3.2 percent to $159.19. RBC Capital upgraded IBM from Sector Perform to Outperform.


Losers

  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares dropped 23.6 percent to $6.79.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares dipped 11.7 percent to $4.59 after rising 33.33 percent on Tuesday.
  • Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) tumbled 8.7 percent to $12.15 after the company reported the termination of its merger deal with China’s Ant Financial, due to the CFIUS rejected the companies proposals related to protecting personal data.
  • Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BURG) shares fell 8.6 percent to $3.40. Chanticleer disclosed that it has received permit for its first Little Big Burger in Seattle, Washington.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares slipped 8.2 percent to $2.12.
  • ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares fell 8.2 percent to $1.93.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $1.89.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares declined 7.4 percent to $4.15 after rising 5.04 percent on Tuesday.
  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) dropped 7.2 percent to $23.36. CRISPR Therapeutics disclosed a proposed public offering of common shares.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell 7.2 percent to $16.80 after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock.
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) dropped 4 percent to $50.01. Longbow Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from Neutral to Underperform.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

