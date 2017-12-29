22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares rose 16.1 percent to $11.44 in pre-market trading after climbing 26.28 percent on Thursday.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares rose 14.5 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading after falling 4.08 percent on Thursday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 8.4 percent to $7.35 after the company reported 1H'17 results. The company posted net loss of $5.7 million.
- Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 6.7 percent to $16.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.71 percent on Thursday.
- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares rose 6.4 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.27 percent on Thursday.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares rose 6.4 percent to $22.49 in pre-market trading. Ultra Clean will replace Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 5.7 percent to $7.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.01 percent on Thursday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 4.8 percent to $8.88 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 7.22 percent on Thursday.
- MassRoots Inc (NASDAQ: MSRT) rose 4.4 percent to $0.540 in pre-market trading after surging 44.55 percent on Thursday. MassRoots reported the formation of subsidiary, MassRoots Blockchain Technologies, for Blockchain-based solutions for the Cannabis industry.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 4.4 percent to $6.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported the submission of New Drug Application for TX-001HR to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 4.2 percent to $4.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.72 percent on Thursday.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 3.7 percent to $8.94 in pre-market trading after surging 10.94 percent on Thursday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) rose 3.4 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in the company, totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously.
- Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE: POT) rose 3.1 percent to $21.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.29 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares fell 16 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak guidance for the fourth quarter.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) fell 14.1 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading. LiNiu Technology shares jumped 134.59 percent Thursday after the company reported 1H'17 results. The company posted net loss of $5.7 million.
- Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) fell 12.5 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after rising 1.27 percent on Thursday.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares fell 7 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak FY18 sales forecast. Avadel Pharma projects commercial launch of Noctiva during the second quarter of 2018.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares fell 4.9 percent to $19.00. Live Ventures shares climbed 50.60 percent Thursday after the company reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 4 percent to $5.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.98 percent on Thursday.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) fell 2.9 percent to $96.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.67 percent on Thursday.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) fell 2.7 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo downgraded Syntel from Market Perform to Underperform.
