32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) jumped 134.59 percent to close at $3.12 on Thursday after the company reported 1H'17 results. The company posted net loss of $5.7 million.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares climbed 50.60 percent to close at $19.97 after the company reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 37.28 percent to close at $5.56 on Thursday after 10 percent owner Ronald Perelman disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at $4.0344.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares jumped 33.88 percent to close at $12.257.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares climbed 33.21 percent to close at $31.57. Macolm Fairbairn reported a 9.9 percent stake in Energous.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares jumped 28.01 percent to close at $6.90.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCAP) shares rose 26.28 percent to close at $9.85.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares climbed 19.05 percent to close at $4.00 on Thursday.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares gained 18.85 percent to close at $4.98 on Thursday after gaining 28.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares rose 17.78 percent to close at $2.65 after the company reported the sale of Medical Device Sales and Service business unit service contracts to Philips North America for $8 million.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares rose 16.34 percent to close at $7.05.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares climbed 15.75 percent to close at $4.19.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares jumped 14.96 percent to close at $3.65 on Thursday.
- Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) shares gained 12.27 percent to close at $12.35.
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares gained 10.87 percent to close at $10.10 after the company reported initial investment from Blockchain.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 9.62 percent to close at $5.70 on Thursday after falling 0.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) climbed 7.22 percent to close at $8.47 on Thursday after gaining 0.64 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Yangtze River Development Limited (NASDAQ: YERR) shares dipped 24.98 percent to close at $9.04 on Thursday. Yangtze River Development announced plan to acquire Wuhan Economic Development Port Company Limited.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares tumbled 24.8 percent to close at $1.88 on Thursday after declining 10.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares declined 22.07 percent to close at $2.26.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares dipped 17.57 percent to close at $3.33.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares fell 16.35 percent to close at $3.12 on Thursday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares dipped 13.55 percent to close at $6.06.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares dropped 13.52 percent to close at $4.54 after declining 15.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 13.23 percent to close at $2.23.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares slipped 11.14 percent to close at $3.43 on Thursday after dropping 18.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares declined 9.04 percent to close at $8.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported Q3 loss of $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dipped 8.62 percent to close at $27.23 on Thursday after dropping 4.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) shares dropped 8.28 percent to close at $6.09.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) dipped 7.72 percent to close at $4.78 after dropping 12.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares declined 6.51 percent to close at $17.67.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 6.15 percent to close at $55.25 after climbing 8.18 percent on Wednesday.
