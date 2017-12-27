IN THE NEWS

While some of these cryptocurrencies may have limited long-term utility, the IOTA Foundation has partnered with a number of heavy hitters in the tech industry to launch a cryptocurrency specifically designed for the Internet of things: Link

Here are the five companies that were most active in returning capital to shareholders during Q3: Link

The first marijuana exchange traded fund to list on a U.S. exchange debuted Tuesday with the launch of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJX).: Link

Demand for leverage loans is allowing PE firms to water down legal safeguards for investors: Link

A significant number of fake comments appear among thousands criticizing a proposed federal rule meant to prevent conflicts of interest in retirement advice, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis: Link

Nintendo Co. (OTC: NTDOY) told outside game developers it is delaying delivery of 64-gigabyte game cards for the Switch console until 2019, people familiar with the matter said, meaning gamers may have to wait longer for some data-rich software titles: Link

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) defrauded iPhone users by slowing devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance, according to eight lawsuits filed in various federal courts in the week since the company opened up about the year-old software change: Link

Barclays expects to take a writedown of about 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) on its annual post-tax profit as a result of the U.S. tax overhaul, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday: Link

Investors who bet on private prison operators as big winners from Donald Trump’s tough line on crime and illegal immigration are looking back at a bruising year of high hopes and disappointment. Some, however, say the stocks still offer good value even though an anticipated windfall under the Trump administration so far has failed to materialize: Link

Following the dollar’s worst year in more than a decade, foreign-exchange strategists see few signs of optimism for the U.S. currency in 2018. Yet they remain divided as to which of its major peers to be bullish on: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 4 Weeks Of Dec. Up 0.1% MoM, Up 4.1% YoY

The Conference Board consumer confidence index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The pending home sales index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

No notable changes today.

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.