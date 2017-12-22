Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 21: Boeing-Embraer, CyrusOne-Zenium Data Centers, Home Depot-The Company Store

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Boeing in Takeover Talks With Embraer

The Talks

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) confirmed Thursday that the two companies are in discussions regarding a potential combination. That confirmed an earlier report from Dow Jones.

The companies indicated any transaction would be subject to approval from the Brazilian government, as well as shareholders of both companies. Brazil's President Temer said he opposes any deal where Boeing would get full control of Embraer.

A later report from Reuters said a sale of Embraer was off the table, other than a potential partnership deal.

Embraer closed Thursday at $24.42, up $4.43.

CyrusOne to Acquire Zenium Data Centers for $442M

The Deal

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) announced an agreement with private investment fund Quantum Strategic Partners to purchase Zenium Data Centers for $442 million. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

CyrusOne closed at $57.66, up 25 cents.

Home Depot Acquires The Company Store

The Deal

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) acquired online retailer of textiles and home décor products, The Company Store, from Hanover Direct. Terms were not disclosed.

Home Depot closed at $188.08, up 42 cents.