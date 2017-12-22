38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares climbed 183.2 percent to close at $6.91 on Thursday. Long Island Iced Tea, a maker of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink iced tea, said Thursday it will rebrand its business to focus on the "exploration of and investment in opportunities that leverage the benefits of blockchain technology." The company will also change its corporate name from "Long Island Iced Tea Corp." to "Long Blockchain Corp." and has reserved the web domain www.longblockchain.com. However, the company will continue to operate its beverage business and focus on selling a premium better-for-you beverage at an affordable price.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares gained 45.45 percent to close at $4.00 on Thursday.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares jumped 38.36 percent to close at $4.40 on Thursday after gaining 74.73 percent on Wednesday.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares climbed 34.33 percent to close at $2.70 after the company reported the FDA approval of Macrilen for diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.
- Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE: GNRT) gained 30.43 percent to close at $5.70 on Thursday. Euronav agreed to take over Gener8 Maritime in a stock-for-stock transaction.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares rose 22.73 percent to close at $2.70.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) shares jumped 22.16 percent to close at $24.42 after Boeing confirmed discussions with Embraer related to potential combo.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) shares gained 20.19 percent to close at $3.87.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) shares climbed 18.89 percent to close at $10.70. LexinFintech priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) jumped 18.39 percent to close at $2.06 on Thursday. Histogenics and MEDINET Co., entered into a licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of NeoCart for the Japanese market.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares jumped 18.11 percent to close at $2.87 following news that the company intended to begin accepting Bitcoin.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) jumped 17.82 percent to close at $1.19.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) climbed 16.19 percent to close at $16.58. Appellis reported finalization of Phase 2 trial plans for geographic atrophy treatment with APL-2.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares gained 14.47 percent to close at $3.64
- Telenav Inc (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares rose 13.54 percent to close at $5.45.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) gained 12.92 percent to close at $13.20 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) shares rose 12.73 percent to close at $3.10 as traders circulate a comparison article of JetPay versus BitPay.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares jumped 10.82 percent to close at $17.51. Corcept Therapeutics will replace Gigamon Inc (NYSE: GIMO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, December 27.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares gained 10.31 percent to close at $2.14 on Thursday after dropping 36.39 percent on Wednesday.
- AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) gained 7.03 percent to close at $39.11. Alarm.com will replace Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) surged 4.51 percent to close at $28.30. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares dipped 53.12 percent to close at $3.75.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares tumbled 32.98 percent to close at $45.91.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 25.12 percent to close at $3.25 on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 23.59 percent to close at $27.60 on Thursday after slipping 6.42 percent on Wednesday.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) dipped 23.06 percent to close at $3.77 on Thursday. GNC reported private exchange of approximately $98.9 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2020 for shares of its common stock.
- Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) declined 16.82 percent to close at $42.32 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY18 outlook.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) slipped 14.87 percent to close at $2.927. Payment Data Systems priced its 1.176 million share common stock offering at $2.55 per share.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares dropped 14.49 percent to close at $4.19.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares dipped 14.04 percent to close at $4.90 on Thursday.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares dropped 13.59 percent to close at $3.75.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 12.95 percent to close at $44.50 amid suspension of dividend and warning related to California wildfires. RBC Capital downgraded PG&E from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 12.94 percent to close at $2.96. Advaxis reported a Q4 loss of $2.31 per share.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares dipped 12.59 percent to close at $4.72 on Thursday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell 12.48 percent to close at $21.505 despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Comps were down 0.3 percent in the quarter.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares dropped 12.02 percent to close at $8.56 on Thursday.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares fell 7.31 percent to close at $63.31 on Thursday after declining 2.22 percent on Wednesday.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares fell 6.23 percent to close at $24.85. Lannett named Timothy Crew as CEO.
