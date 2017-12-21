Gainers:

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a big first-quarter earnings beat. First-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $1.05, topping estimates by 13 cents. Revenues came in at $265 million, $10 million higher than estimates. The company also issued strong second-quarter guidance.

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares are up 4 percent, one day after the company announced it's launching a business unit focused on blockchain technology.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) shares are down 5 percent after announcing the company’s Revlimid did not achieve co-primary endpoints in Phase III of a relevance study.

World Wresting Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.