5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares are up 2 percent after the company reports the FDA accepted NDA for Seysara for treatment of moderate to severe acne.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares are up 2 percent. The stock rallied nearly 40 during the regular session after Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) Blockchain subsidiary tZERO announced a 1 percent stake in the company’s financial parent, Kennedy Cabot for $1 million.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Third quarter EPS came in at 44 cents, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $3 billion, topping estimates by $100 million. Comps were down 0.3 percent in the quarter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares are down 2 percent. The company announced it would report fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 25 before the market open.