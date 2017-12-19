Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2017 5:18pm   Comments
Share:
Related RHT
Red Hat Earnings Preview
12 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2017
Red Hat -3.9% despite Q3 beats, upside guidance (Seeking Alpha)
Related SFIX
The Week Ahead: New IPOs, Shareholder Meetings, And Earnings In Focus
The Pros And Cons Of Stitch Fix, According To Barclays
Stitch Fix beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares are up 18 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth quarter EPS came in at loss of 2 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $4.2 million, $110 million higher than estimates.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Second quarter sale came in at $2.45, beating estimates by 26 cents. The company also issued strong second quarter guidance.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Second quarter adjusted EPS came in at $3.18, 29 cents higher than estimates. Sales topped $16.3 billion, $620 million higher than estimates. Management said it's unable to provide a FY18 on GAAP basis due to pension announcing adjustments. The company says before adjustments, FY18 adjusted EPS fell below consensus at $11.45-$12.05.

Losers

  • Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Third quarter EPS came in at 73 cents, 2 cents higher than estimates. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY18 guidance above consensus.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are down 11 percent despite reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat on its first earnings report as a public company. Stitch Fix also reported second quarter sales guidance ahead of consensus.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are down 12 percent after reporting third quarter EPS that fell in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in $8 million shy of estimates at $772 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter guidance, sending shares plummeting.
  • Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company reaffirmed FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $200-$220 million, and sales of $2.4-$2.7 billion.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX + BLIN)

On Tap Today: House Vote On Tax Reform, Benchmarks Track Higher Early
FedEx Earnings Preview
12 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2017
With Fed's Likely Rate Hike Widely Anticipated, Attention Turns To Yellen's Words
UPS Leads List Of 10 Companies With The Most Positive Effect On Their Communities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on RHT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.