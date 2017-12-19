7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares are up 18 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth quarter EPS came in at loss of 2 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $4.2 million, $110 million higher than estimates.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Second quarter sale came in at $2.45, beating estimates by 26 cents. The company also issued strong second quarter guidance.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Second quarter adjusted EPS came in at $3.18, 29 cents higher than estimates. Sales topped $16.3 billion, $620 million higher than estimates. Management said it's unable to provide a FY18 on GAAP basis due to pension announcing adjustments. The company says before adjustments, FY18 adjusted EPS fell below consensus at $11.45-$12.05.
Losers
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Third quarter EPS came in at 73 cents, 2 cents higher than estimates. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY18 guidance above consensus.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are down 11 percent despite reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat on its first earnings report as a public company. Stitch Fix also reported second quarter sales guidance ahead of consensus.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are down 12 percent after reporting third quarter EPS that fell in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in $8 million shy of estimates at $772 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter guidance, sending shares plummeting.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company reaffirmed FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $200-$220 million, and sales of $2.4-$2.7 billion.
