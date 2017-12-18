IN THE NEWS

Here’s a look at all the ways traders can play bitcoin and what may be coming next: Link

If you thought Elon Musk has his hand in a lot of pots, take a look at CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera: Link

Even in a bull market as relentless as the one we're currently in, it can still be hard to predict markets and time trades. For example, who could have predicted Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) would buy Whole Foods? Or that bitcoin would become the highest flyer of the year?: Link

Republicans are on the cusp this week of passing a historic overhaul of the U.S. tax system but might also be ushering in a new period of instability in the tax code, because the plan is advancing without bipartisan support and with expiration dates that guarantee it will be revisited for years: Link

CSX Corp. (NYSE: CSX) hired the renowned railroad turnaround artist Hunter Harrison in March with much fanfare and investor support, despite concerns about his undisclosed illness. Now, that decision has backfired, leaving one of the biggest U.S. railways with a depleted leadership team in the midst of a restructuring: Link

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" had the second-biggest opening weekend ever: Link

The French government has filed a complaint with the Paris Commerce Court against e-commerce company Amazon for abusing its dominant position with some suppliers, newspaper Le Parsien said on Monday: Link

Oil is on course for a second annual gain after last month’s decision by OPEC and its allies to extend production curbs in a bid to shrink bloated inventories. While some banks raised their 2018 crude price forecasts, others were less bullish: Link

Three Fed rate hikes, two major European elections and the biggest drop in China’s currency since 2008 would normally make for a busy year for macro traders, leaving them optimistic come bonus time. Not this year: Link

With just seven shopping days until Christmas, upbeat U.S. consumers are spending their way to the best retail holiday shopping season in seven years: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The housing market index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

KeyBanc upgraded VMware (NYSE: VMW) from Sector to Overweight

(NYSE: VMW) from Sector to Overweight JPMorgan upgraded Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: TWTR) from Neutral to Overweight BMO upgraded Costco (NASDAQ: COST) from Market Perform to Outperform

