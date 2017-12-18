Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) announced Monday an expanded partnership with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to integrate its new on-demand Premium service and Plus subscription on the Xfinity platform.

“Our customers love the ability to play music through their television, which often have the best speakers in the house,” Chris Satchell, Comcast executive vice president and chief product officer, said in a press release.

The collaboration allows listeners to access music by saying “Pandora” into Comcast’s X1 voice remote and commanding play of songs or playlists. It also includes Pandora integration throughout Xfinity On Demand, including the search feature.

On Pandora’s end, the move supports management’s wider effort to boost subscriber numbers and accelerate a turnaround. The music streaming provider’s recently improved its product with the integration of Sonos and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa voice command controls.

“We’re seeing explosive growth in listening through in-home devices like X1,” Chris Phillips, Pandora chief product officer, said in a press release.

As yet, Pandora’s reach across consumer devices includes Fitbit, Roku, Xbox, Amazon Echo, and various vehicle models.

Pandora's stock was trading around the $5.15 mark Monday morning, down from the $13 level a year ago.

Related Links:

Could SiriusXM Still Buy Pandora?

Wall Street Is Pulling Back, But This Analyst Believes In Pandora's Story

Can Pandora's New Management Team Change Analysts' Tune?