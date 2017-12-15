Mid-Day Market Update: ShiftPixy Gains Following Q4 Results; Verastem Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.58 percent to 24,649.56 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.55 percent to 6,894.42. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.72 percent to 2,671.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Friday, the financial sector proved to be a source of strength for the market. Leading the sector was strength from Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) and Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI).

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares rose by just 0.2 percent.

Top Headline

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) posted stronger-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Adobe reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

Adobe expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

Equities Trading UP

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares shot up 99 percent to $4.31 following Q4 earnings report. ShiftPixy reported sales of $20.244 million in the fourth quarter, up from $8.46 million year-over-year. The company sees first quarter gross billings of $40 million.

Shares of Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) got a boost, shooting up 96 percent to $10.56 after the company announced agreement to acquire Ziddu.com.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were also up, gaining 12 percent to $12.25. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from Hold to Buy.

Equities Trading DOWN

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares dropped 13 percent to $3.19. Verastem priced its $25 million common stock offering.

Shares of Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: ROSG) were down 16 percent to $0.53 after the company agreed to be acquired by Genoptix for $10 million.

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) was down, falling around 42 percent to $0.25. Trovagene priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $0.30 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.11 percent to $57.10 while gold traded up 0.20 percent to $1,259.60.

Silver traded up 0.88 percent Friday to $16.075, while copper rose 1.24 percent to $3.1105.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.35 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.11 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 0.61 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX slipped 0.01 percent, and the French CAC 40 declined 0.33 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.31 percent.

Economics

The NY Empire State manufacturing index slipped to 18.00 for December, versus prior reading of 19.40. Economists expected a reading of 18.60.

U.S. industrial production gained 0.2 percent for November, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.3 percent growth.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital data for October will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.