Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 12: Fox-Disney, Repros Therapeutics-Allergan, Agrium-Macrofertil

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

21st Century Fox, Disney Deal Headed for Thursday Announcement

The Rumor

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) are headed towards announcing a deal Thursday, according to sources as reported by CNBC. Disney would acquire Fox movie and TV assets deal announcement, sources familiar with the deal. Fox shareholders would receive one share of the remaining Fox company, plus Disney shares.

The Fox spinoff would be worth approximately $10 per share, according to sources.

21st Century Fox closed at $34.10, up 44 cents.

Repros Therapeutics Acquired by Allergan for $0.67/Share In Cash

The Deal:

Repros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPRX) reach an agreement for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) to acquire Repros for 67 cents per share in cash via a tender offer. Repros' Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close during Q1 of 2018.

Repros Therapeutics closed at 66 cents, up 19 cents.

Agrium to Acquire Louis Drefyus' Australian Fertilizer Business

The Deal

Agrium Inc. (NYSE: AGU) agreed to acquire Australian fertilizer distribution business Macrofertil from Louis Drefyus. Financial details were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to close in Q1 of 2018.

Agrium closed at $110.93, up $2.92.