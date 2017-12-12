IN THE NEWS

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) studied your streaming habits for a year: Link

This comment was made with regards to bitcoin, but is a classic market idiom: 'When your barber gets in, it's time to get out': Link

Why we should stop talking about bitcoin's market cap: Link

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is "no longer engaged" in a "review" of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) assets. Shares of Disney (NYSE: DIS), Comcast and 21st Century Fox are all trading higher: Link

Oil prices jumped to their highest in more than two years on Tuesday after the shutdown of a North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supply from an already tightening market: Link

More than 200 institutional investors with $26 trillion in assets under management said on Tuesday they would step up pressure on the world’s biggest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to combat climate change: Link

What hedge funds will do after the hedge fund model dies: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

PPI (MoM) for Nov 0.40% vs 0.40% Est; Prior 0.40%. Core PPI (MoM) for Nov 0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.40%

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget report for November is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: FCX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Nomura upgraded Verizon (NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Buy JPMorgan upgraded Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: NOC) from Neutral to Overweight JPMorgan downgraded Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Overweight to Neutral

(NASDAQ: ADBE) from Overweight to Neutral JPMorgan downgraded General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Underweight

