The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin, Comcast Drops Fox Bid, FOMC Meeting Begins
IN THE NEWS
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) studied your streaming habits for a year: Link
This comment was made with regards to bitcoin, but is a classic market idiom: 'When your barber gets in, it's time to get out': Link
Why we should stop talking about bitcoin's market cap: Link
Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is "no longer engaged" in a "review" of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) assets. Shares of Disney (NYSE: DIS), Comcast and 21st Century Fox are all trading higher: Link
Oil prices jumped to their highest in more than two years on Tuesday after the shutdown of a North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supply from an already tightening market: Link
More than 200 institutional investors with $26 trillion in assets under management said on Tuesday they would step up pressure on the world’s biggest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to combat climate change: Link
What hedge funds will do after the hedge fund model dies: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- PPI (MoM) for Nov 0.40% vs 0.40% Est; Prior 0.40%. Core PPI (MoM) for Nov 0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.40%
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for November is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight
- Nomura upgraded Verizon (NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Buy
- JPMorgan upgraded Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) from Neutral to Overweight
- JPMorgan downgraded Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Overweight to Neutral
- JPMorgan downgraded General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Underweight
This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.
