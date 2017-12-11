Market Overview

ICYMI: Digital Ad Spending On The Rise, Benzinga's Best From Last Week, And Barron's Best Bets For Next Year
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2017 7:52am   Comments
Report: Brands Are Recognizing Instagram's Marketing Power
Advertisers Now Spend More On Digital Than TV
SHU Portfolio: Why We're Buying Apple (Seeking Alpha)
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears This Past Week: Amazon, Apple, Lululemon And More
How 3 College Students Turned $500K Into $2.6 Million In 4 Weeks
Wall Street Breakfast: Bitcoin Mania Lands On Wall Street (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

The Best Of Benzinga

In “Benzinga's Bulls & Bears This Past Week: Amazon, Apple, Lululemon And More,” Nelson Hem lays out some of our readers’ favorite stocks and stories from the previous week.

“Barron’s Looks Ahead To 2018”

Get a glimpse of the top 10 stock picks for the coming year from Barron’s panel of investing strategists.

Related Link: ICYMI: Digital Power Shares Sink On News, Unexpected Winners From A Tesla Report, And Will Bitcoin Go Boom Or Bust?

Proof That Advertisers Are ‘Doing It For The ‘Gram’

Jayson Derrick, in his piece, “Report: Brands Are Recognizing Instagram’s Marketing Power,” explains how the social media giant’s business profiles have fared since their introduction in 2016.

“Advertisers Now Spend More On Digital Than TV”

It’s official - in 2017 digital ad spend outmatched that of traditional television. Shanthi Rexaline breaks down the numbers and takes a look at which companies are benefiting most.

Posted-In: BZ ICYMINews Previews Media Trading Ideas Reviews

