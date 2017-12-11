ICYMI: Digital Ad Spending On The Rise, Benzinga's Best From Last Week, And Barron's Best Bets For Next Year
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.
The Best Of Benzinga
In “Benzinga's Bulls & Bears This Past Week: Amazon, Apple, Lululemon And More,” Nelson Hem lays out some of our readers’ favorite stocks and stories from the previous week.
“Barron’s Looks Ahead To 2018”
Get a glimpse of the top 10 stock picks for the coming year from Barron’s panel of investing strategists.
Proof That Advertisers Are ‘Doing It For The ‘Gram’
Jayson Derrick, in his piece, “Report: Brands Are Recognizing Instagram’s Marketing Power,” explains how the social media giant’s business profiles have fared since their introduction in 2016.
“Advertisers Now Spend More On Digital Than TV”
It’s official - in 2017 digital ad spend outmatched that of traditional television. Shanthi Rexaline breaks down the numbers and takes a look at which companies are benefiting most.
