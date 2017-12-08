Market Overview

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 12:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NYSE: PXS) rose 47.48 percent to $$5.56, after the company announced it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with a group of investors, which will result in gross proceeds of $4.8 million.
  • Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) rose 22.77 percent to $6.88. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) announced plans to buy Sigma Designs for $7.05 per share in cash.
  • Steadymed Ltd (NASDAQ: STDY) rose 19.35 percent to $3.70, after the company reported that no clinical trials were required for Trevyent and that the FDA had agreed to the pathway for the drug candidate's NDA resubmission.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) rose 15.73 percent to $7.06. Earlier in the week, Zacks Investment Research had upgraded the company from "Sell" to "Hold".
  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) rose 13.71 percent to $85.77 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 12.41 percent to $6.07, after having risen sharply in pre-marketing trading.
  • Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) rose 12.41 percent to $30.81 after the company provided an update on data from the Phase 1 005 clinical study of elacestrant in patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer during the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
  • ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) rose 12.32 percent to $25.80 after the company reported its third quarter financial results.
  • Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) rose 11.36 percent to $3.43, as the company announced a research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to study the ability of movement disorders compound, PBT434 to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 10.49 percent to $7.90 as the company announced the appointment of Arwa Shurrab and Jamie Ellen Siegel in its clinical hemophilia programs.
  • Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) rose 8.50 percent to $44.05. The company has announced the appointment of Ms. Sandra A. Gardiner as its Executive Vice-President and CFO.
  • Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 7.06 percent to $4.29, after gaining 4.5 percent in pre-market trading and 4.20 percent on Thursday.
  • Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) shares rose 7.83 percent to $5.39. Vince Holding reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers

  • Erytech Pharma Société Anonyme (NASDAQ: ERYP) fell 28.95 percent to $19.85 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2b study of eryaspase for the treatment of AML did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) fell 23.58 percent to $11.20 as the company issued an update on patent litigation.
  • Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 22.62 percent to $2.04 after the company reported a common stock offering.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 21.28 percent to $1.85 as the company announced a purchase price of $2.00 per unit for a registered direct offering of 3,500,000 units.
  • Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 14.63 percent to $10.24. Tellurian reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
  • Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares fell 12.80 percent to $1.77 after surging 12.78 percent on Thursday.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 12.06 percent to $13.13 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) fell 11.66 percent to $28.33 after the company announced the start of a pivotal clinical study of its synthetic human hepcidin candidate in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia who have cardiac iron levels above normal.
  • Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) fell 11.55 percent to $5.09.
  • IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) fell 11.04 percent to $16.73 after the company announced its fourth quarter results.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 9.26 percent to $7.84 after gaining 4.2 percent in pre-market trading and jumping 39.58 percent on Thursday.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 8.77 percent to $12.22. The company announced that certain stockholders intended to offer 10,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

