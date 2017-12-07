Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 6: DaVita Medical Group, Cleantech-Brighten Holdings, Walgreens-GuoDa

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday Dec. 6, 2017.

DaVita Medical Group Acquired by United Health Unit for $4.9B in Cash

The Deal

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) unit Optum, and DaVita Medical Group, a subsidiary of DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA), announced that Optum will acquire DaVita Medical Group for approximately $4.9 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

DaVita closed Wednesday at $69.20, up $8.57.

Cleantech to Acquire 51% of Brighten Holdings

The Deal

Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EC Assets Management Limited has entered into a conditional share swap agreement with Ever-Long Holdings Limited and certain officers and directors, to acquire a 51% interest in the issued share capital of Brighten Holdings in exchange for 19.5 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Cleantech, and a 5-year interest-free promissory note with a principal amount of $13,762,125 to Brighten. The conditional agreement is subject to entry into a definitive agreement.

Cleantech Solutions closed at $5.65, up $0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Acquires 40% of Chinese Pharmacy Chain GuoDa for $416M

The Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) reached an agreement with China National Accord Medicines Corporation Ltd. to become an investor in its subsidiary Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores Co., Ltd. Walgreens will acquire a 40 percent minority stake in GuoDa through a capital increase worth approximately $416 million.

The transaction is subject to regulatory review and approval.

Walgreens closed at $71.05, up 87 cents.