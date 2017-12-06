8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares are up 11 percent, slightly reversing a devastating 24-percent drop the stock saw in the regular session amid reports that the company is working wth Amazon on cryptocurrency hardware. The company denied the rumors after hours.
- Tailored Brands inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a big third quarter earnings beat. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in at 75 cents, beating estimates by 21 cents. The company also issued strong FY17 earnings guidance.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are soaring after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company saw comps up 8 percent in the quarter and authorized a $200 million share buyback program. CEO Laurent Potdevin says the company is on track for $4 billion in revenues by 2020.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) shares are up 3 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company sees first quarter sales in the range of $390 million-$410 million, against a $400.24 million estimate.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat. First quarter EPS came in at 75 cents, beating estimates by 32 cents. Sales came in over $6 million higher than estimates, at $106.9 million. Analogic also issued strong FY18 sales guidance.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS came in at $4.59, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in $10 million higher than estimates at $4.84 billion.
Losers
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Comps were up 2.1 percent in the quarter. Shares fell after the company issued weak FY18 sales guidance below consensus.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) share are down 3 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued fourth quarter and FY18 earnings guidance below consensus. The company also announced it has signed a new 10-year lease with Kilroy Realty for a new San Francisco headquarters.
