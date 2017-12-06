Market Overview

KBR Selected to Carryout Pre-NTP Services for Woodfibre LNG Project; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017
Woodfibre LNG Limited andKBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that KBR, Inc. has been selected to carryout Pre-Notice to Proceed (Pre-NTP) services for the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) Project. The Woodfibre LNG Project is located in the District of Squamish near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is licensed to export approximately 2.1 mtpa of LNG for 40 years.

The selection of KBR for Pre-NTP services follows the successful completion of a competitive Front End Engineering Design (FEED) process for the Woodfibre LNG Project, which was announced in October of 2016. Pre-NTP services will be carried out by KBR's operating centers in Houston (USA) and Edmonton (CA). The services include additional FEED work and cost optimization as well as a proposal for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. Woodfibre LNG expects to commence the EPC phaseof the Project in 2018.

