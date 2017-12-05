Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has begun informing customers of previously announced price increases to take effect one month from notification.

As you consider your potential bill and weigh the merits of each pricing tier, here’s a brief overview of your options:

The Basic Plan supports one-screen streaming of Netflix’s entire library for $7.99 per month.

The “Standard” or HD Plan allows streaming on two screens at $10.99 per month. Viewing in HD requires a device supporting resolution of at least 720 pixels and internet speeds of at least 5 megabits per second.

The “Premium” or Ultra HD Plan enables simultaneous access by four screens for $13.99 per month. The plan requires an Ultra HD-compatible device or TV, an HEVC decoder or HDCP 2.2 compliance, video output in 720 pixels or higher and internet speeds of at least 25 megabits per second.

While most titles are available in HD, the Ultra HD experience is more limited. Consumers can search Netflix for “4K” or “UltraHD” to find compatible content.

Netflix rival Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) similarly offers HD, Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range streaming of its titles, although the services are accessible through Amazon’s flat-rate subscription and are compatible with fewer devices.

Photo courtesy of Netflix.