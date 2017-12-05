18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 42.3 percent to $2.59 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that its WP1066 drug has received the FDA brain tumor IND clearance.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 25 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Galectin Therapeutics reported that its Phase 2b NASH-CX trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares rose 12 percent to $8.01 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed NUCYNTA® Commercialization Agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 9.3 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.88 percent on Monday.
- Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) rose 7.8 percent to $22.37 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Cineworld Group PLC.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 7.8 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares rose 7.2 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) rose 7 percent to $39.05 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) rose 6 percent to $752.00 in pre-market trading on upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 18.3 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Ascena Retail reported in-line earnings for its first quarter. The company reported a 5 percent drop in its Q1 comps and issued weak second quarter guidance.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) fell 11.1 percent to $3.06 in pre-market trading following news of offering by selling shareholders. The stock ran up more than 90 percent in the regular session.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) fell 11 percent to $75.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 58.54 percent on Monday.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares fell 9.9 percent to $15.45 in pre-market trading after announcing public offering of common stock
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 8.6 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.25 percent on Monday.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) fell 7.5 percent to $29.97 in the pre-market trading session after rising 0.37 percent on Monday.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) shares fell 6.5 percent to $47.40 in pre-market trading, after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares fell 6.3 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading after declining 1.33 percent on Monday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 5.8 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
