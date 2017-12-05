Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Street Reacts To CVS-Aetna, A Crypto Play's New Investment, And Other Top Stories
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2017 7:59am   Comments
Share:
ICYMI: Street Reacts To CVS-Aetna, A Crypto Play's New Investment, And Other Top Stories
Related NKE
A Post-Sneaker World: How 'Small' Footwear Brands Are Beating The Giants
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: GM, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More
My Dividend Growth Portfolio Update - 48 Holdings, 1 Buy (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Riot Blockchain's 'Coinsquare' Gets Vote Of Confidence With New Investment
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bitcoin Only Has One Way To Go If This Is True (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

CVS-Aetna

"What Wall Street Thinks Of The $69 Billion CVS-Aetna Deal"

Elizabeth Balboa rounds up several sell-side analyst reactions to the biggest corporate deal of 2017, as CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) makes a bid for Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET). See how the pros and cons stack up against each other for shareholders and whether analysts still see any upside remaining for the shares of each company.

How Brands Like Fila, Vans Are Winning In The Sneaker Space

Brett Hershman spoke with industry experts and execs to examine how big brands like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) are losing market share in the footwear category. In "A Post-Sneaker World: How 'Small' Footwear Brands Are Beating The Giants," learn how some companies are taking advantage of a shift in consumer trends.

Related Link: Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: GM, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More

The Crypto Craze Continues

In "Riot Blockchain's 'Coinsquare' Gets Vote Of Confidence With New Investment," Jayson Derrick describes how Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), the former biotech company, seems to already be reaping the rewards of its strategic shift to focusing on blockchain technology.

A Small-Cap Conference Making A Big Impression

Known as the "Woodstock of microcap," the LD Micro Main Event kicked off Monday in California. Brent Slava breaks down what the event is, who will be there, and why small-cap investors should care.

Posted-In: BZ ICYMINews Events Media Reviews Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AET + CVS)

32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What Wall Street Thinks Of The $69 Billion CVS-Aetna Deal
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains Over 200 Points; Astrotech Shares Spike Higher
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: General Cable Rises Following Acquisition News; Ra Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Tax Party: Weekend Senate Vote Paves Way For Optimism About Possible Cuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NKE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.