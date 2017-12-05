In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

CVS-Aetna

"What Wall Street Thinks Of The $69 Billion CVS-Aetna Deal"

Elizabeth Balboa rounds up several sell-side analyst reactions to the biggest corporate deal of 2017, as CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) makes a bid for Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET). See how the pros and cons stack up against each other for shareholders and whether analysts still see any upside remaining for the shares of each company.

How Brands Like Fila, Vans Are Winning In The Sneaker Space

Brett Hershman spoke with industry experts and execs to examine how big brands like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) are losing market share in the footwear category. In "A Post-Sneaker World: How 'Small' Footwear Brands Are Beating The Giants," learn how some companies are taking advantage of a shift in consumer trends.

The Crypto Craze Continues

In "Riot Blockchain's 'Coinsquare' Gets Vote Of Confidence With New Investment," Jayson Derrick describes how Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), the former biotech company, seems to already be reaping the rewards of its strategic shift to focusing on blockchain technology.

A Small-Cap Conference Making A Big Impression

Known as the "Woodstock of microcap," the LD Micro Main Event kicked off Monday in California. Brent Slava breaks down what the event is, who will be there, and why small-cap investors should care.