Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 4: Prysmian-General Cable, Exactech-TPG Capital, TTM Technologies-Anaren

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, December 4, 2017.

Prysmian to Acquire General Cable for $30.00/Share in Cash

The Deal:

Prysmian Group (OTC: PRYMY) and General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) announced Monday they have agreed that Prysmian will acquire General Cable for $30.00 per share in cash. The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company's Board of Directors and is expected to close by Q3 of 2018, subject to the approval of General Cable's shareholders and regulatory approvals.

General Cable closed Monday at $29.45, up $7.65.

Exactech to be Acquired by TPG Capital for $49.25/Share Cash

The Deal

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) entered into an amendment to its merger agreement with TPG Capital and certain of its affiliates which was previously announced on Oct. 23. Under the amended merger agreement, Exactech will be acquired for $49.25 per share in cash vs the previously agreed on offer of $42.00 of per share.

The merger is expected to close during Q1 of 2018, subject to Exactech shareholder approval.

Exactech closed at $50.42, up $8.08.

TTM Technologies Acquires Anaren for ~$775M in Cash

The Deal:

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) agreed to acquire Anaren, Inc. for approximately $775 million in cash from affiliates of Veritas Capital. The transaction is expected to close in H1 of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals

TTM Technologies closed at $15.85, down 4 cents.