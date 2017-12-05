Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2017 6:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) climbed 90.71 percent to close at $3.49 on Monday after climbing 7.65 percent on Friday. Digital Power disclosed that its subsidiary unveiled cryptocurrency hardware.

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares surged 69.34 percent to close at $4.64 on Monday. Astrotech reported that it has completed its successful 1st Detect demo with with Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration personnel.

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares jumped 62.93 percent to close at $6.68 after climbing 103.98 percent on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Pyxis Tankers from Buy to Hold.

General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) shares gained 35.09 percent to close at $29.45 on Monday. Prysmian Group announced plans to acquire General Cable for $30.00 per share in cash.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares rose 32.34 percent to close at $12.40.

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) shares jumped 19.07 percent to close at $50.425 after the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital for $49.25 per share in cash.

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares gained 16.67 percent to close at $94.50.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 16.41 percent to close at $3.76 on Monday after climbing 8.03 percent on Friday. Barclays upgraded Blue Apron from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Nexgen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) shares jumped 15.74 percent to close at $2.72 on Monday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares gained 15.38 percent to close at $3.45.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (Israel) (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 14.6 percent to $2.17 after the company disclosed that it has won $66 million of follow-on orders from a tier 1 mobile operator in India.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares rose 14.31 percent to close at $57.10 on Monday after dipping 24.49 percent on Friday.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) shares rose 14.11 percent to close at $7.44 on Monday.

Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) shares rose 12.97 percent to close at $10.71.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares gained 10.58 percent to close at $2.09. Carvana reported private placement of Class A Convertible Preferred Stock.

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares gained 7.69 percent to close at $9.38.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) gained 6.98 percent to close at $47.67. William Blair upgraded Prestige Brands from Market Perform to Outperform.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) gained 4.58 percent to close at $153.09. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson with a Buy rating.

 

 

Losers

  • Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) shares dipped 37.32 percent to close at $8.92 on Monday as the company reported reported interim results from Phase 2 study of RA101495 SC in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares declined 17.4 percent to close at $47.04.
  • Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares dropped 15.04 percent to close at $2.26.
  • Immunomedics, Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 14.12 percent to close at $9.00 on Monday.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares declined 13.73 percent to close at $11.00 on Monday. Eros International reported a $100 million equity-linked financing.
  • China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 13.62 percent to close at $5.20 on Monday.
  • ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares declined 12.08 percent to close at $2.655.
  • Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: SALM) shares dropped 11.76 percent to close at $4.50.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares dipped 11.25 percent to close at $34.525 after the company disclosed new efficacy and safety data from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome.
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares fell 11.13 percent to close at $225.80.
  • Grana y Montero SAA (ADR) (NYSE: GRAM) shares slipped 6.86 percent to close at $2.58.
  • Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares dropped 6.3 percent to close at $21.225.
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares fell 5.97 percent to close at $18.11. Needham & Company downgraded Finisar from Strong Buy to Buy.
  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) shares dropped 4.57 percent to close at $71.69. CVS Health agreed to acquire Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) for $69 billion.

Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGN + AET)

What Wall Street Thinks Of The $69 Billion CVS-Aetna Deal
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains Over 200 Points; Astrotech Shares Spike Higher
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: General Cable Rises Following Acquisition News; Ra Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Tax Party: Weekend Senate Vote Paves Way For Optimism About Possible Cuts
Analyst Lays Out Pros, Cons Of The CVS-Aetna Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DPW

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.