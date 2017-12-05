32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) climbed 90.71 percent to close at $3.49 on Monday after climbing 7.65 percent on Friday. Digital Power disclosed that its subsidiary unveiled cryptocurrency hardware.
Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares surged 69.34 percent to close at $4.64 on Monday. Astrotech reported that it has completed its successful 1st Detect demo with with Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration personnel.
Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares jumped 62.93 percent to close at $6.68 after climbing 103.98 percent on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Pyxis Tankers from Buy to Hold.
General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) shares gained 35.09 percent to close at $29.45 on Monday. Prysmian Group announced plans to acquire General Cable for $30.00 per share in cash.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares rose 32.34 percent to close at $12.40.
Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) shares jumped 19.07 percent to close at $50.425 after the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital for $49.25 per share in cash.
BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares gained 16.67 percent to close at $94.50.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 16.41 percent to close at $3.76 on Monday after climbing 8.03 percent on Friday. Barclays upgraded Blue Apron from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
Nexgen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) shares jumped 15.74 percent to close at $2.72 on Monday.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares gained 15.38 percent to close at $3.45.
Ceragon Networks Ltd (Israel) (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 14.6 percent to $2.17 after the company disclosed that it has won $66 million of follow-on orders from a tier 1 mobile operator in India.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares rose 14.31 percent to close at $57.10 on Monday after dipping 24.49 percent on Friday.
TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) shares rose 14.11 percent to close at $7.44 on Monday.
Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) shares rose 12.97 percent to close at $10.71.
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares gained 10.58 percent to close at $2.09. Carvana reported private placement of Class A Convertible Preferred Stock.
AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares gained 7.69 percent to close at $9.38.
Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) gained 6.98 percent to close at $47.67. William Blair upgraded Prestige Brands from Market Perform to Outperform.
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) gained 4.58 percent to close at $153.09. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) shares dipped 37.32 percent to close at $8.92 on Monday as the company reported reported interim results from Phase 2 study of RA101495 SC in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares declined 17.4 percent to close at $47.04.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares dropped 15.04 percent to close at $2.26.
- Immunomedics, Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 14.12 percent to close at $9.00 on Monday.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares declined 13.73 percent to close at $11.00 on Monday. Eros International reported a $100 million equity-linked financing.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 13.62 percent to close at $5.20 on Monday.
- ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares declined 12.08 percent to close at $2.655.
- Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: SALM) shares dropped 11.76 percent to close at $4.50.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares dipped 11.25 percent to close at $34.525 after the company disclosed new efficacy and safety data from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares fell 11.13 percent to close at $225.80.
- Grana y Montero SAA (ADR) (NYSE: GRAM) shares slipped 6.86 percent to close at $2.58.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares dropped 6.3 percent to close at $21.225.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares fell 5.97 percent to close at $18.11. Needham & Company downgraded Finisar from Strong Buy to Buy.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) shares dropped 4.57 percent to close at $71.69. CVS Health agreed to acquire Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) for $69 billion.
