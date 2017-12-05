32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) climbed 90.71 percent to close at $3.49 on Monday after climbing 7.65 percent on Friday. Digital Power disclosed that its subsidiary unveiled cryptocurrency hardware.

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares surged 69.34 percent to close at $4.64 on Monday. Astrotech reported that it has completed its successful 1st Detect demo with with Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration personnel.

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares jumped 62.93 percent to close at $6.68 after climbing 103.98 percent on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Pyxis Tankers from Buy to Hold.

General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) shares gained 35.09 percent to close at $29.45 on Monday. Prysmian Group announced plans to acquire General Cable for $30.00 per share in cash.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares rose 32.34 percent to close at $12.40.

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) shares jumped 19.07 percent to close at $50.425 after the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital for $49.25 per share in cash.

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares gained 16.67 percent to close at $94.50.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 16.41 percent to close at $3.76 on Monday after climbing 8.03 percent on Friday. Barclays upgraded Blue Apron from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Nexgen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) shares jumped 15.74 percent to close at $2.72 on Monday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares gained 15.38 percent to close at $3.45.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (Israel) (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 14.6 percent to $2.17 after the company disclosed that it has won $66 million of follow-on orders from a tier 1 mobile operator in India.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares rose 14.31 percent to close at $57.10 on Monday after dipping 24.49 percent on Friday.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) shares rose 14.11 percent to close at $7.44 on Monday.

Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) shares rose 12.97 percent to close at $10.71.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares gained 10.58 percent to close at $2.09. Carvana reported private placement of Class A Convertible Preferred Stock.

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares gained 7.69 percent to close at $9.38.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) gained 6.98 percent to close at $47.67. William Blair upgraded Prestige Brands from Market Perform to Outperform.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) gained 4.58 percent to close at $153.09. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson with a Buy rating.

Losers