8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2017 5:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares are up 4 percent amid a Axios report that Roark Capital is on the hunt for other turnaround targets in the quick-serve, fast casual and casual dining restaurants’ sector.
  • AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) share are up 3.8 percent after falling 4.8 percent in the regular session.
  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares are up 3 percent after a new 13G filing shows a new 5.54 percent stake from Sabby Management and a 9.93 stake from Empery Asset management.
  • Depomed Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares are up 2 percent after news the company will receive a $135 million minimum royalty per year from Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) after announcing a NUCYNTA Commercialization agreement with the company. Depomed also announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters from Newark California and reduce its staff by around 40 percent.

Losers

  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares are down 18 percent after reporting first quarter earnings and sales that fell in-line with analyst estimates. The company reports first quarter comps down 5 percent and issued weak second quarter guidance.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) share are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company sees fourth quarter adjusted EPS below estimates and issued FY18 earnings estimates well below consensus.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) was down more than 13 percent following news of offering by selling shareholders. The stock ran up more than 90 percent in the regular session.

