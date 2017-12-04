Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Senate Tax Bill, Mueller And Trump, CVS-Aetna, Broadcom-Qualcomm
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 04, 2017 9:00am   Comments
The Market In 5 Minutes: Senate Tax Bill, Mueller And Trump, CVS-Aetna, Broadcom-Qualcomm
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 4
Is It Time To Remove General Electric From The Dow 30?
Greenback Shakes On U.S. Political Developments: Now What? (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

It might be time for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to get the boot off the Dow Jones Industrial Average: Link

Rocketing in price before sliding back last week, this volatile cryptocurrency is being embraced by traditional financial players, according to the latest cover story in Barron's: Link

Senate Republicans, in their push to pass a sweeping tax bill, undermined a research-and-development tax credit many companies use to encourage innovation, and business interests are in revolt: Link

Drug store chain CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will buy health insurer Aetna (NYSE: AET) for $69 billion: Link

Foreign-investor money is pouring into the U.S. stock market at the fastest clip in years, ending a long period of selling and providing a fresh boost to a more than eight-year rally: Link

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) will take its first formal step on Monday toward a hostile bid to take over Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), unveiling nominees whom Qualcomm shareholders can vote on to replace the U.S. semiconductor company’s board of directors: Link

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election is entering a new phase, with a newly cooperating star witness and hints that he may be pursuing a more serious case against President Donald Trump: Link

Xiaomi Corp., the Chinese smartphone maker that was once the most valuable startup in the world, is in talks with investment banks about a possible initial public offering and seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion: Link

The life of a bitcoin investor certainly has its ups and downs, based on the dramatic price swings of the cryptocurrency: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Data on factory orders for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for November is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Stifel upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) from Hold to Buy
  • Barclays upgraded Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Waters (NYSE: WAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight
  • RBC downgraded Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) from Outperform to Sector Perform
  • Barclays downgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

