IN THE NEWS

It might be time for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to get the boot off the Dow Jones Industrial Average: Link

Rocketing in price before sliding back last week, this volatile cryptocurrency is being embraced by traditional financial players, according to the latest cover story in Barron's: Link

Senate Republicans, in their push to pass a sweeping tax bill, undermined a research-and-development tax credit many companies use to encourage innovation, and business interests are in revolt: Link

Drug store chain CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will buy health insurer Aetna (NYSE: AET) for $69 billion: Link

Foreign-investor money is pouring into the U.S. stock market at the fastest clip in years, ending a long period of selling and providing a fresh boost to a more than eight-year rally: Link

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) will take its first formal step on Monday toward a hostile bid to take over Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), unveiling nominees whom Qualcomm shareholders can vote on to replace the U.S. semiconductor company’s board of directors: Link

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election is entering a new phase, with a newly cooperating star witness and hints that he may be pursuing a more serious case against President Donald Trump: Link

Xiaomi Corp., the Chinese smartphone maker that was once the most valuable startup in the world, is in talks with investment banks about a possible initial public offering and seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion: Link

The life of a bitcoin investor certainly has its ups and downs, based on the dramatic price swings of the cryptocurrency: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Data on factory orders for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for November is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: UCTT) from Hold to Buy Barclays upgraded Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: APRN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley upgraded Waters (NYSE: WAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: WAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight RBC downgraded Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) from Outperform to Sector Perform

(NYSE: HCC) from Outperform to Sector Perform Barclays downgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

