US Markets Volatile After Report That Flynn Could Testify The Trump Administration Told Him To Contact Russia
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2017 11:43am   Comments
Former security adviser Michael Flynn has agreed to testify against President Donald Trump, members of the Trump family and White House officials on their willful contact with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Friday reports.

Flynn confessed during a Friday hearing that Trump had directed him to make contact with the Russians, despite later firing Flynn on revelations of such interactions.

The former adviser also pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his communications and promised “full cooperation” in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE: DIA) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) plunged 1.2 percent on the news, although it's worth noting that the markets had traded near these values Wednesday before riding a Thursday rally.

SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSE: GLD) spiked 1 percent and the CBOE Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX) popped 14 percent.

At time of publication, markets were still under heavy selling pressure.

Related Link:

Every Person In The White House Who's Been Fired Or Quit Since Trump Took Office

Stocks Have Only Been This Expensive One Other Time — And The Fallout Was Bad

Posted-In: Donald Trump Michael FlynnNews Futures Politics Legal Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

