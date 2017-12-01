22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE: UQM) rose 17.7 percent to $1.80 in the pre-market trading session following news of a joint venture with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group late Thursday.

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: FMI) shares rose 10.9 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading after the FDA approved the company's FoundationOne CDx Diagnostic test for solid tumors.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 5.9 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Plug Power with a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) rose 5 percent to $20.91 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.17 percent on Thursday.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares rose 4.8 percent to $56.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 3.5 percent to $14.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.64 percent on Thursday.

NoaBlue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) rose 3.1 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced Co-Founder Matt Salzber has stepped down as President and CEO, naming Brad Dickerson as the new CEO.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 2.9 percent to $33.73 in pre-market trading after reporting a first quarter loss of 16 cents, 10 cents lower than analyst estimates. Sales came in $9 million higher than estimates at $275.6 million. The company issued better than expected second quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 2.3 percent to $63.19 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 2 percent to $60.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, and raised its FY17 guidance.

Losers

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 6.7 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading after rising 2.86 percent on Thursday.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) fell 5.8 percent to $200.47 in pre-market trading after rising 0.85 percent on Thursday.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 4.9 percent to $210.90 in pre-market trading. Ulta Beauty reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also saw comps up a whopping 10.3 percent in the quarter but issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares fell 4.7 percent to $4.63 in pre-market trading. Limelight Networks priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $4.60 per share.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 4.2 percent to $13.05 in the pre-market trading session after declining 2.58 percent on Thursday.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 4 percent to $27.22 in pre-market trading, after rising 1.25 percent on Thursday.

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 3.8 percent to $17.02 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12.94 percent on Thursday.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 3.7 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.68 percent on Thursday.

DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 3.6 percent to $22.03 in pre-market trading after rising 1.51 percent on Thursday.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) fell 3.1 percent to $31.70 in pre-market trading. Blackstone Mortgage Trust priced 10.8 million shares for gross proceeds of $344.5 million.

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 2.6 percent to $32.45 in pre-market trading. Medpace Holdings priced 4 million shares at $31.50 per share.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) fell 2.1 percent to $21.35 in pre-market trading. Zumiez reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.

