7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued fourth quarter sales guidance that fell in line with expectations.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first quarter loss of 16 cents, 10 cents lower than analyst estimates. Sales came in $9 million higher than estimates at $275.6 million. The company issued better than expected second quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares are up 3 percent after the company announced Co-Founder Matt Salzber has stepped down as President and CEO, naming Brad Dickerson as the new CEO. He reaffirmed the FY outlook saying, "We remain confident in our previously stated financial guidance for the second half of 2017, and I believe we are taking the right steps to move the business forward."
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) shares are up 2 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) was up about 1.2 percent following third quarter earnings.
Losers
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also saw comps up a whopping 10.3 percent in the quarter but issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares are down 6 percent are reporting third quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Sales were ahead of estimates by $3.4 million, at $245.8 million and comps were up 7.8 percent in November.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
