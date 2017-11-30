Brand perception is a great and unwieldy thing. It can propel a corporation to market dominance or send it into a tailspin that can be hard — even impossible — to recover from.

With that in mind, tools like surveys can be an important part of determining how customers experience a company’s culture or how they perceive their interactions with it.

Morning Consult recently polled more than 300,000 Americans about the brands they feel have the most positive influence on the people they serve. Asked whether a company or brand makes a positive or negative impact on their community, those surveyed ranked United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) highest, with the U.S. Postal Service an extremely close second.



Morning Consult suggested the frequency of interaction and high visibility of certain brands helped propel them to higher rankings in the study. That may explain how package delivery occupies three of the top five slots.

Other companies rounding out the top 10 include FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR). Of the top 50, nearly one-third were food-related companies like McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), while retailers like Best Buy Co, Inc (NYSE: BBY) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) made up another 34 percent.

For UPS, only 3 percent of respondents felt the company's impact was negative. Another 33 percent either had no opinion or said they didn’t know.

