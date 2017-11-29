12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are up 19 percent after CNBC reported Nokia is in talks to buy the company.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are up 10 percent, setting a new 52 week high after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued first quarter and FY18 guidance ahead of estimates.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in at 2 cents, beating estimates by 9 cents. Comps were up 2.2 percent.
- Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a big earnings beat. Third quarter EPS came in at 30 cents, topping estimates by 9 cents. Comps were up 1.5 percent in the quarter.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are up 6 percent after falling nearly 7 percent in the regualr session. No news was immediately available.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares are up 1 percent after reporting $8 million in D-VAR System orders.
Losers
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares are down 11 percent after issuing light fourth quarter sales and earnings guidance. The company beat estimates on both the top and bottom line in the third quarter.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting third quarter billings up 26 percent year-over-year to $141.5 million.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares are down 6 percent following a big fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company said it will offer FY18 guidance upon the completion of Qdoba evaluation process. Management said they've made "substantial progress in its evaluation of potential alternatives with respect to Qdoba, as well as other ways to enhance shareholder value."
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell more than 3 percent after a slight second quarter EPS miss.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) was down about 1.4 percent following a third quarter earnings beat.
