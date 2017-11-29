33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares surged 30.2 percent to $5.01 after dropping 40.86 percent on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group filed for sale of 1.85 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares jumped 17.2 percent to $2.25 after the company reported the FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug application for CAP-1002.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 13.2 percent to $2.15 following 16.5 percent rally on Tuesday.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares climbed 11.8 percent to $10.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- China Distance Education Hldgs Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: DL) shares surged 11.3 percent to $8.67. China Distance Education reported Q4 profit of $5.9 million on revenue of $41.7 million.
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares gained 11 percent to $8.05 after falling 7.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares surged 8.5 percent to $10.85 as the company posted strong Q3 results.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) climbed 8 percent to $17.12 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) surged 7.8 percent to $3.59 after the company reported $8 million in D-VAR system orders.
- Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR) rose 6.3 percent to $24.17. William Blair upgraded Thermon Group from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) surged 6.1 percent to $182.88. Nomura upgraded Domino's from Neutral to Buy.
- Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) rose 5.9 percent to $21.17. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xencor with an Overweight rating.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 5.1 percent to $2.28 after the company disclosed that it has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for IMO-2125.
- Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) gained 5.1 percent to $20.62 after Cineworld confirmed advanced discussions to acquire Regal Entertainment for $23 per share.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) climbed 5.1 percent to $8.34. Frontier Communications will replace Contango Oil & Gas in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, December 6.
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares rose 4.1 percent to $6.09 after tumbling 18.95 percent on Tuesday. Aratana Therapeutics cancelled its previously announced offering of common stock due to market conditions.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 4.1 percent to $297.54 after the company confirmed it plans to replace its CEO Steve Ells.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares rose 4 percent to $15.60. The Medicines Company agreed to sell its infectious disease business unit to Melinta Therapeutics for $270 million.
Losers
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares dropped 17.1 percent to $107.72. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak FY18 guidance. The company also announced plans to lay off around 1,150 employees.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) shares declined 13 percent to $6.70 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) dipped 1.19 percent to $ 12.92.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dropped 11.7 percent to $24.30 after jumping 23.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares declined 9.9 percent to $16.74 after dropping 11.57 percent on Tuesday.
- Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $9.03 after reporting Q3 results.
- ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) shares fell 9.6 percent to $3.30 after gaining 12.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares declined 9.2 percent to $ 20.93.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares dipped 8.6 percent to $2.54. Frontier Communications will replace Contango Oil & Gas in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, December 6.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) declined 8 percent to $24.37.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) shares fell 7.5 percent to $2.23.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) dropped 6.7 percent to $2.93. Cesca Therapeutics announced pricing for 900,000 share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares declined 6.5 percent to $28.25 after the company agreed to sell its infectious disease business unit to Melinta Therapeutics for $270 million.
- EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) dropped 5.3 percent to $102.02. UBS downgraded EPAM from Buy to Neutral.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) fell 5 percent to $21.19 after climbing 23.06 percent on Tuesday. RYB disclosed that 'police found maltreatment involving a former female teacher's use of sewing needles as a way to "discipline" children during post-lunch naptime at the RYB-operated kindergarten in violation of law.'
